As warmer weather approaches, people in Thunder Bay, Ont. are being encouraged to learn more about the arrival of the destructive emerald ash borer, and what can be done to save the city's vulnerable ash trees.

The invasive green beetle, which was found in the city in June of 2016, is the topic of a public meeting being hosted by the northwestern Ontario Emerald Ash Borer Task Force, on Tuesday March 28.

"We have found [the emerald ash borer] within the city of Thunder Bay in three different locations. So we know it's here," said Gaspar Horvath, a forester with Rutter Urban Forestry in Thunder Bay, and the co-ordinator of the public session.

Horvath said the focus will now be on monitoring the growth of the population, which he said might be slowed by the city's northern climate.

"There may be an opportunity to actually put the lid on this," he said.

Residents in Thunder Bay can also help monitor the emerald ash borer by purchasing these green prism traps to catch the insects. (invasiveinsects.ca)

While the city has plans to treat half of its trees with a protective chemical injection, Horvath said there are also things that individuals can do, including having their own ash trees treated.

Forestry companies are already getting calls from people wanting to do so, he said.

"Some of those trees are memorial trees that somebody has planted in remembrance of an event or a person ... so they want to protect and save that tree. Or it's a tree that is a beautiful tree on their front lawn, and they want to save it and protect it and keep it."



The meeting will be a chance for people to learn more about how to assess the health of their trees, treatment options, and how wood should be handled if trees do need to be taken down.

Horvath said the task force also wants to inform people about how they can help with monitoring efforts by reporting emerald ash borer sightings to the city, forestry companies or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The public meeting about emerald ash borer takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakehead University's Bora Laskin Theatre on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the task force will also host a longer workshop for stakeholders such as municipalities, First Nations and forestry companies interested in learning more about the invasive beetle.