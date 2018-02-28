A former chief of a northwestern Ontario First Nation has pleaded guilty to one historical sex crime, while a second charge was withdrawn.

Ontario Provincial Police charged former Iskatewizaagegan (Shoal Lake 39) Chief Eli Mandamin in 2015 with rape and having sexual intercourse with a female between the ages of 14 and 16. The charges reflected the criminal code at the time of the reported offence.

In Superior Court in Kenora, Ont., on Monday, Mandamin pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse with a female between the ages of 14 and 16. The rape charge was withdrawn.

The charges stem from an incident when Mandamin was a First Nation constable with the OPP in the community of Iskatewizaagegan, police said at the time charges were laid.

The case was adjourned to June 25, when the court is expected to set a date for sentencing.