'I love my job': CBC host not running for upcoming election for Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor

As the list of potential names of who may become Thunder Bay's next mayor continues to grow, CBC's Superior Morning show host Lisa Laco will not be running.

"I love my job, I love this city, and I love our audiences," said CBC Thunder Bay Superior Morning host, Lisa Laco, "I look forward to speaking with the candidates in my role as host about their platforms and aspirations for Thunder Bay."

CBC Thunder Bay's executive producer, Michael Dick said "Lisa has no intentions of running, she is committed to her role here."

So far, city councillor Iain Angus announced on Friday that he has decided to run for the city's top job, while current mayor Keith Hobbs is still undecided if he will seek another term.

The municipal election takes place on October 22, 2018.