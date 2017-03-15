When the Sparta Warriors and Storhamar Dragons lined up on the ice at the CC Amfi arena in Hamar, Norwary, on March 12, everybody expected a close and intense game of playoff hockey.

But nobody, including Thunder Bay, Ont.-born Sparta Warriors defenseman Graeme McCormack, anticipated just how close that game would be.

The two teams, which play in Norway's GET League — the country's top ice hockey league — would battle their way into the eighth overtime period before the Dragons managed to score, winning the game 2-1.

And now, McCormack and his teammates are in the record books. At about 217 minutes, the match was the longest official game in the history of ice hockey.

"It hasn't really set in yet," McCormack said in a recent interview from Sarpsborg, Norway. "At the time, it was a bit surreal. From the second overtime to the 10th overtime kind of just flew by. We were just worried about staying hydrated and getting food in our system, just trying to stay healthy."

"You kind of just got into a robotic mode on the ice, just knowing what you need to do to keep the puck out of your net."

The game was the fifth in a best-of-seven, first-round series between the Warriors and the Dragons.

The Storhamar Dragons beat the Sparta Warriors 2-1 after eight overtime periods. (Facebook/Storhamar Hockey)

McCormack said regulation time in the March 12 game was a tight one, with a score of 1-1 as the teams entered the first overtime period.

"Like any good playoff game, it was pretty intense," he said. "Lots of hitting, goalies were playing really well."

"Playoff games going into overtime is pretty much regular in any league, so we were just ready to gear up for overtime."

The 1-1 stood for the next seven overtime periods, with the final goal being scored in the 17th minute of the eighth.

Eating and drinking during breaks

During the 15-minute breaks between periods — McCormack said the driver of the resurfacer spent about two hours out on the ice — the team ate and drank to keep their energy up.

"We were drinking and eating everything," he said. "They brought in energy bars, they had just bread with Nutella and peanut butter on it, they had bottles of Coca-Cola, they had smoothies, they had Gatorade, they had hydration mix, they had everything."

"Guys were just trying to eat everything they could to stay energized."

McCormack said muscle cramps and spasms were an issue for players. One player, he said, was injured in the sixth period, sat out the next three — an entire game — and came back to finish the match.

"The good thing about having such a long game, if you got hurt, chances are you could come back if you just spent 40 minutes off the ice," he said.

Players became more cautious

Still, the length of the game meant the teams played more cautiously as time went on.

"Everybody started to play a little bit safer in terms of taking risks on the ice," McCormack said. "There was a ridiculous amount of blocked shots. Guys were blocking shots with the same foot four times, but they kept their skate on, which kind of worked like a cast, so their foot didn't swell up."

And after the game, which started at 6 p.m. local time and wrapped up at about 2:15 a.m., "everyone was asleep on the bus within about 15 minutes," McCormack said. "We had about two-and-a-half hours back to Sarpsborg."

Sleeping in the stands

As for the crowd, when the game started, about 5,500 people were in the stands. At the end of the game, McCormack said, about 1,100 remained.

"There was people legitimately sleeping in the stands," he said. "But the cool thing was, even though we lost after all that, the Storhamar fans, everyone just really appreciated both teams, and cheered for us both."

The Warriors beat the Dragons on Tuesday to tie the series at 3-3, with game seven taking place March 15.

The previous longest-game record holder was a 1936 matchup, during which the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in the sixth overtime.