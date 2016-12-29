With the price of gas an ongoing topic, a device invented by a man from Geraldton, Ont. may find a larger market.

Brian Leuenberger is the president of Econo Maxx, and the inventor of the product of the same name, that he said will drastically cut the fuel consumption of your vehicle.

The small plastic device alters how air flows into an engine, making it more efficient, he said, adding that he got the idea when he was trying to generate more power when drag racing.

"They put turbochargers, superchargers, blowers on vehicles," he said.

"They get better fuel consumption, more horsepower, well, I just did it with a non-moving part that is affordable for folks."

The Econo Maxx alters how air flows into an engine, making it more efficient, says it's inventor, Brian Leuenberger. (http://economaxx.com)

He sells the product online for $125 US, which have been independently tested in California to prove they work, he said.

So far, the device, which looks like a fan with crooked blades, has found a market among construction companies for use in various heavy equipment and generators, Leuenberger said. However, he added, it can also be used in any combustion engine.

He's sold over 25,000 of the units already, he said.

"I fell into it, I didn't want better fuel mileage or better emissions, I wanted more horsepower," he said, adding that "guys down at the drag strip have turbochargers, superchargers, blowers like I said, 'ah, they're putting more air into it.'"

"I put a couple of scientific principles together, and away we went."

Leuenberger said he has patents on the product, which has also been featured and advertised on television.