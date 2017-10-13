As news of the demise of Sears dominates headlines nation-wide, a group of people in Thunder Bay, Ont. are coming together this weekend to remember the time they spent working at another iconic retail giant.

On Sunday, close to 200 people are expected to attend a reunion for former employees of Eaton's.

"I loved working there," said Margaret Anderson, one of the organizers of the reunion, who worked at the Eaton's on Thunder Bay's north side for 14 years, until it closed its doors for good on October 10, 1997.

Close ties between staff

There was a strong sense of family among the staff, she said, many of whom maintained ties even after Eaton's shut down. They would often talk about staging a get-together, and the 20th anniversary of the store closure seemed like a good time to finally make it happen.

The reunion will be a chance to reconnect and share memories, said Lydia Mork another organizer, who spent a 38-year career at Eaton's.

It's hard to fathom the store is gone - Lydia Mork

Mork was hired on as a high school student, to work part-time in the fabric department. She wasn't intending to make it a career, but she was offered a secretary job.

"[I] loved it so much that I continued," she said, adding that she went on to work as secretary to the store manager, and finally became human resources manager.

Eaton's was once the go-to place for Canadian shoppers seeking everything from clothing, to housewares. (cbc.ca/archives)

Changing retail world

Over that time Mork witnessed many changes. When she started in 1958, transactions were done without credit cards, or even cash registers, she said. Instead, staff would enclose receipts and cash in cylinders that were carried in pneumatic tubes to the cash office, and change for the customer would be returned the same way.

For both Mork and Anderson, some of the favourite memories of the store are from Christmas time, when staff would carefully decorate the store, and display windows would be decked out for the season.

"Families would bring their children down, just to look at the displays at Christmas time," she said. "Our displays were exquisite."

"It's hard to fathom that the store is gone."

The former Eaton's storefront in Thunder Bay, Ont., would once invite customers with its intricate window displays, said former employee Lydia Mork. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

While their memories of working at the store are happy ones, it's been sad to witness some of the changes in the department store industry over the years, said Anderson, who went on to work for Sears for a decade after her career at Eaton's.

The reunion for Eaton's employees in Thunder Bay is taking place Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Prince Arthur Hotel. Tickets are available at Superior Shores Gaming.