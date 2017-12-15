Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are still waiting on the results of a postmortem examination of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in September.

The body of Dylan Joe Francis Moonias was found at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2017 by a kayaker.

In an email to CBC News, a Thunder Bay police spokeswoman said investigators have deemed the death "suspicious".

As well, she explained that it is not unusual to be waiting for post mortem results, because these types of reports can take pathologists "a long time to complete and review before releasing to both the police, and the family".

Police are continuing their investigation, and recently released a video taken in the area where Moonias' body was found in the hopes it may help investigators identify individuals seen in the intercity area in the days leading up to Sept. 23.

Police seek public's help

Police said they are particularly interested in speaking to people who may have been in the area of William Street and North Brodie Street on the evening on September 21.

Previously, police asked anyone who may have seen Moonias in the intercity area between September 21 and 23 to contact them.

Moonias is described as an Indigenous male with a slim build and short black hair.

According to police, he was wearing a beige or brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police criminal investigations branch at (807) 684-1200.