Police, hydro crews and investigators with the Ministry of Labour were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision near the access to Chippewa Park, south of Thunder Bay, Ont. Friday morning.

According to a written release issued by Thunder Bay police just before 5:30 a.m., a dump truck struck a hydro pole on City Road near the turnoff into Chippewa, which is east of Darrel Avenue.

Police said the pole was knocked down, spreading live wires across the roadway. It knocked out power to about 100 customers.

The utility said Friday morning that power should be restored around 6:00 p.m.

The route remained closed as of noon Friday on the orders of the province's Ministry of Labour, according to the president of Thunder Bay Hydro, Robert Mace.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers had left the scene Friday morning, but Ministry of Labour investigators were looking into the incident.