It doesn't take much to make a duck happy.

A simple tube of wire mesh lined with soft grasses, and placed above water, makes a perfect nesting spot for a mallard, says Katie Ball, the president of the Northwestern Fur Trappers Association.

The association is holding a workshop on duck house building on Saturday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"It gives them a better opportunity for nesting sites," said Ball. "Instead of nesting on open ground, this kind of gives them protection from above and from below."

"And this is just one way we can give back to the hunting community, the birding community, anyone who enjoys the outdoors."

Houses aid duck monitoring efforts

At the workshop, families will be able to watch a demonstration on how to build the cozy houses, and take one home, said Ball.

In addition to making life easier for mallards, Ball said the houses will also help the province to monitor the duck population.

She said everyone who brings a duck house home will be asked to relay information about where they've put the box, to aid the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry with its monitoring efforts.

The duck house building workshop is taking place Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Thunder Community Centre in Thunder Bay.

The free event will also include lure making activities for kids, tanning and snaring seminars and vendor tables, said Ball.