'We are custodians of the land:' Ducks Unlimited recognizes Thunder Bay, Ont. man for volunteer of the year

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man is being feted for his decades of work with a national conservation organization.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is celebrating John Stewart's work with the group, which started back in 1958, according to a written release.

Stewart was just 10 years old, working as a trap boy at the York Trap and Skeet Club in Toronto, when he got his start.

"I believe in what I'm doing," Steward said. "That's not work."

Stewart moved north to Thunder Bay to be closer to nature in 1979 and met his wife, Lynda, and her two young children.

Since then, Stewart has been a member of the Thunder Bay Trap and Skeet Club, helping collect prizes for their annual fundraiser and raising more than $10,000 in donations every year.

"Every year he sets a goal of $10,000 in donations, and he exceeds that amount every year," DUC's senior manager of events and volunteer, Rob Watson said in Thursday's media release. "He knows a lot of people and knows how to get the job done."

Stewart has also received the Pewter Teal Sponsor Award for personally contributing between $5,000 and $10,000 to Ducks Unlimited, and in 2017, he raised a total of $33,600 in sponsorships for the group.

"We are the custodians of the land," Stewart said. "When we start changing things, we change them for everything."