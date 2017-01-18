Dryden's Janessa Rogoza isn't letting the confines of tradition get in her way. She's stepping into a field that has traditionally been a man's profession, and turning it into her own.

Rogoza owns and operates Blackwood Barbershop, which opened in August. She decided to take the plunge into opening her own business after a bout of severe anxiety, and the risk to step into the field has paid off.

"Is it weird being a girl and being a barber? I don't think so. I think it's fine," Rogoza said.

Most of her clients are "laid back" says Janessa Rogoza, which made her job a bit less stressful when she opened her barber shop. (Jeff Walters CBC)

Rogoza's shop welcomes anybody, but she only performs men's style haircuts. And as far as she knows, there are no other full-time female barbers in the area.

"Most people think barbers are supposed to be guys, only because a traditional barbershop is men only, normally ladies wouldn't go in there at all," she said.

"But, it's 2017 now, the world's changed, and you know what, I want to be out there and do what I want to do. If I'm a guy or a girl, I'm going to do what I want to do."

Dryden's Blackwood Barbershop opened in August. (Jeff Walters CBC)

Rogoza said that operating her own business has made her feel stronger, and proves to herself, friends and family just what is achievable. She hopes that others get the same message.

"At first I was nervous because I was, 'Oh, like I have to try and hold up a conversation with guys. Like, I don't know what I'm going to say. It was actually really easy. Most of them are just so laid back."

"That's what I was going for. Kind of like, a man cave, kinda vintage, industrial look," says barber Janessa Rogoza. (Jeff Walters CBC)

Although she's breaking new ground choosing the profession, the shop itself takes its cues from the look of vintage barber shops, Rogoza said.

"That's what I was going for. Kind of like, a man cave, kinda vintage, industrial look. I feel it's very neutral though. Anybody can enjoy it if they're in here, if you're a female or a male," she said.

"Like when moms bring their sons, or girlfriends are waiting for their boyfriends, you kinda need it to be for everyone."

Dryden's Blackwood Barbershop adds a local flavour to the look of a traditional barbershop. (Jeff Walters CBC)

And now that the doors to her shop are open, Rogoza plan on settling into the finer points of the craft.

"The one thing I'm just waiting for it a course to do hot shaves because I would love to offer that," she said.

"I feel like it is something that people need here, just to take a moment and have a hot towel on there, and come out with a clean, clean shave."