Dryden man fined $1500 for trespassing while hunting deer

A man from Dryden has been fined $1,500 for trespassing while hunting.

Court heard that on November 25, 2017, the man was hunting in the Dryden area and shot a white-tailed deer.

Conservation officers responded to a trespass complaint two days later and were able to identify the property where the deer was shot.

After further investigation, officers determined the man shot the deer with archery equipment on a small parcel of land but the deer ran onto private property.

The man tracked down the deer but didn't have permission to be on the private property.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for entering private property without permission for the purpose of hunting.

Justice of the Peace Daisy Hoppe heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 5, 2018.