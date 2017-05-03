The curtain rises Thursday night on Neil Simon's Rumours' , the latest production from Theatre 17 in Dryden, Ontario.

"It's fabulous. It's very very funny. It's very fast. It's got a lot of colourful characters, and it's got a gorgeous set," says president Judith Hamilton, who is also directing the comedy.

Aside from comedies, the amateur company, which has been staging at least one show each year since 2004, has presented mysteries, musicals and even special dinner-theatre performances.

Cast members of Theatre 17's production of 'Rumours' begins their dress rehearsal on stage at the Dryden Regional Training and Cultural Centre. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

But the show with the greatest impact was probably their production of Calendar Girls.

"It was dear to everybody's heart. Everybody had a little stake in the theme,' said Hamilton.

The play follows a group of women who want to renovate the cancer ward where the husband of one of the group is being treated, and eventually raise the funds by making a nude calendar.

Life imitated art as the women of Theatre 17 made their own calendar, and raised $20,000 for the oncology unit at the Dryden Regional Health Centre

The troupe makes a practice of donating some of their proceeds to groups and organizations iin the community and this year is no different.

'A little thank you'

"The girl who gave us the idea for Rumours is our local librarian and the Dryden Public Library is fundraising to buy entirely new shelves. They're as old as that building, and that building is old and we decided as a little thank you for giving us such a great play idea we would donate to the library."

Rumours is onstage at the Dryden Regional Training and Cultural Centre through Saturday May 7.

Theatre 17, which is named after the highway running through the northwestern Ontario city of 8,000, will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show in October.