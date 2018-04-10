Police in Dryden, Ont. search for suspect in 7-Eleven theft
Police officers in Dryden, Ont. are investigating a theft at a 7-Eleven store and are asking for the public's help in identifying the male suspect.
Police said on April 8, at 10:11 a.m. a male walked into the 7-Eleven on Highway 17 and stole a number of items before leaving the store and heading west bound on Government Street.
A store employee attempted to confront the accused outside the store when the individual pointed a knife toward the employee.
According to a media statement issued on Tuesday, the accused suspect is a man who is about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black boots and sunglasses.
He has a pockmarked complexion and was last seen wearing a ball cap with a hoodie pulled over his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dryden police services or crime stoppers.