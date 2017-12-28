Police in Dryden, Ont. are seeking a vehicle, reported to be stolen.

A resident of Dryden reported to police loaning the vehicle to a friend on Boxing Day. The plan was for the friend to drive to Thunder Bay and then return, police stated in a release issued Thursday.

However, the whereabouts of the friend and vehicle are now unknown.

The vehicle is described as a white, 2010 Dodge Caravan, with Ontario license plate number BPBK 901.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Dryden Police.