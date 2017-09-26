A 20-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a Dryden, Ont., residence on the weekend.

In a media release, Dryden police said they responded to a 911 call from a residence in north Dryden. The caller reported a disturbance.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 32-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police immediately arrested a 20-year-old, who was still at the scene.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering death threats.

He remains in custody. Police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.