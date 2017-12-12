Police in Dryden, Ont., say they have laid charges against two drivers who were involved in a collision between a school bus and a car last Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Government Street and Duke Street just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.

One student was sent to hospital with injuries that police described as minor and non-life-threatening. A third vehicle, a pickup truck, was also struck during the collision and sustained damage, according to a written release from police.

Dryden police said the 56–year–old driver of the car has been charged with failing to stop for an amber light, while the 61–year–old school bus driver has been charged with making an unsafe turn. Both charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act.