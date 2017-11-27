A plan to determine the cost of using the OPP to police the City of Dryden in northwestern Ontario has hit a roadblock.

A policing committee was told by the OPP the current Dryden Police Service detachment, on King St. could not be used by the OPP, due to its proximity to fueling stations, and the CP Rail mainline, which carries hazardous materials.

"They've discovered an obstacle and they have to see if it's a deal-breaker, or there's other alternatives that could be worked on," said Greg Wilson, the Mayor of Dryden.

"As long as we have all of the information in front of us, or a future council, then that's really what matters."

Dryden council voted in June to examine if it should disband its own municipal police force, and go with OPP service. Dryden is the only community in northwestern Ontario, besides Thunder Bay, that has its own force. Kenora disbanded its force in 2009.

"There's always hiccups when looking at these types of proposals. It doesn't mean there aren't other options, and the OPP is working on some different scenarios for us to look at," said Wilson.

The current OPP detachment on Highway 17 to the east of Dryden has also been ruled out as a possibility.

"There's been new standards implemented by the province in terms of where you can locate police services. So, the current OPP building was grandfathered when this legislation came out."

Wilson said the goal is to have the costing study complete by June, 2018.