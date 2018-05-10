A 25-year veteran of the Dryden Police Service has been honoured for her time on the force by an organization that celebrates women in law enforcement.

Insp. Ann Tkachyk was recognized for her service in Dryden at the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement awards in Mississauga this week.

When Tkachyk began her career back in 1992, she was the first female officer in the Dryden police's ranks, the service said in a written release. She was promoted in 2005 to detective sergeant in the crime unit; 10 years later, she became an inspector.

"[Tkachyk's] love of her community is always present through her hard work, dedication and leadership," Dryden police said in a statement.

Tkachyk wasn't the only Dryden officer who received recognition in southern Ontario. Const. Denise Szachury was nominated for an award celebrating excellence in community service.

In 2015, Dryden police said Szachury began working in local schools, providing student safety and well-being programming for youth. She's also involved in a number of the police's community-based programs.

"Her exemplary job performance demonstrates her dedication to the police service and more importantly to the public that she serves," Dryden police said.