Skip to Main Content
Dryden police inspector honoured for 25 years of service

Notifications

Dryden police inspector honoured for 25 years of service

A 25-year veteran of the Dryden Police Service has been honoured for her time on the force by an organization that celebrates women in law enforcement.

Ann Tkachyk was the 1st female officer in the Dryden Police Service

CBC News ·
Two Dryden, Ont., police officers received recognition for their work in law enforcement at an awards ceremony in southern Ontario in May. (Dryden Police Service)

A 25-year veteran of the Dryden Police Service has been honoured for her time on the force by an organization that celebrates women in law enforcement.

Insp. Ann Tkachyk was recognized for her service in Dryden at the Ontario Women in Law Enforcement awards in Mississauga this week.

When Tkachyk began her career back in 1992, she was the first female officer in the Dryden police's ranks, the service said in a written release. She was promoted in 2005 to detective sergeant in the crime unit; 10 years later, she became an inspector.

"[Tkachyk's] love of her community is always present through her hard work, dedication and leadership," Dryden police said in a statement.

Tkachyk wasn't the only Dryden officer who received recognition in southern Ontario. Const. Denise Szachury was nominated for an award celebrating excellence in community service.

In 2015, Dryden police said Szachury began working in local schools, providing student safety and well-being programming for youth. She's also involved in a number of the police's community-based programs.

"Her exemplary job performance demonstrates her dedication to the police service and more importantly to the public that she serves," Dryden police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us