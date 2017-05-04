The Dryden Police Service is warning residents of a possible internet phishing scam involving what appear to be emailed parking tickets.

Several citizens have contacted police about the emails, the service said in a news release.

"Dryden Police Service does not correspond with the public via email regarding parking patrol or enforcement," police said.

"If you receive an electronic parking ticket via email, this is likely a phishing scam."

Police advise anyone who has received such a ticket to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.