The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into an altercation between Ontario Provincial Police officers in Dryden and a male driver on Saturday, Feb. 3.

According to an OPP media statement on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in the City of Dryden on Saturday at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Police said during the arrest of the male driver, an altercation between the officers and the occupant occurred.

Officials said the male driver went into medical distress and was then transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for assessment and treatment.

The case has been handed over to the SIU and OPP said they are unable to provide further details as it is under investigation.