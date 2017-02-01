A desire to find and spread hope motivated a United Church minister and an Anglican priest in Dryden, Ont., to organize a public vigil Tuesday night to remember the victims of a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

"It came about when I read about the shooting and was incredibly upset by it, and wondering 'gosh, there has to be something we can do' and knowing that it's hard to deal with these things alone," said Rev. Erin McIntyre Garrick of First United Church, where the gathering was held.

She worked with Father Dick Kennedy of St. Luke's Anglican Church to create an event that would bring people together, and help them support one another.

Being there, "I knew I wasn't alone here with my grief, with the horror of what's happening, with my uncomfortableness at some of the situations going on in the world, and so that's a powerful motivator to keep going and keep working for hope in the world," said McIntyre Garrick.

About 35 people from Dryden — a city of 7,600 — attended the non-denominational event, which included praying, singing and the lighting of candles.

"I've never done anything quite like this so I was thrilled with the people who came and I'm always a believer that those who come, need to come," she said.

The town of Sioux Lookout, Ont., was also planning a vigil for around noon on Wednesday, while hundreds of people attended a gathering Tuesday night at the mosque in Thunder Bay.