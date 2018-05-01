Skip to Main Content
Missing woman sought by Dryden police

Notifications

Missing woman sought by Dryden police

Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Shannon Rae Marcyniuk was last seen on Saturday

CBC News ·
Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 36-year-old woman.
Dryden police say they're looking for Shannon Rae Marcyniuk, 36, who was last seen on Apr. 28. (Dryden Police Service)

Shannon Rae Marcyniuk was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday on Colonization Avenue in Dryden, police said in a written release.

Her last activity on Facebook, police said, happened at 6:45 a.m. on April 29.

Anyone with information about Marcyniuk's whereabouts is asked to contact Dryden police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us