Dryden police say they're looking for Shannon Rae Marcyniuk, 36, who was last seen on Apr. 28. (Dryden Police Service) Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Shannon Rae Marcyniuk was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday on Colonization Avenue in Dryden, police said in a written release.

Her last activity on Facebook, police said, happened at 6:45 a.m. on April 29.

Anyone with information about Marcyniuk's whereabouts is asked to contact Dryden police or Crime Stoppers.