Missing woman sought by Dryden police
Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 36-year-old woman.
Shannon Rae Marcyniuk was last seen on Saturday
Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 36-year-old woman.
Shannon Rae Marcyniuk was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday on Colonization Avenue in Dryden, police said in a written release.
Her last activity on Facebook, police said, happened at 6:45 a.m. on April 29.
Anyone with information about Marcyniuk's whereabouts is asked to contact Dryden police or Crime Stoppers.