Dryden man fined $1500 for not attaching a game seal
A man from Dryden man has been fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a game seal to a deer he harvested last year.
Conservation Officer dropped by the man's residence while conducting enforcement duties
During a proceeding earlier this month, court heard that a conservation officer stopped at the man's residence while conducting routine enforcement duties on November 10, 2017.
The officer determined the man had harvested a deer on November 7, 2017, but had not attached his deer seal to the animal.
The man was fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a deer.
The deer was seized and forfeited to the Crown.
Justice of the Peace Daisy Hoppe heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on April 5, 2018.