Dryden man fined $1500 for not attaching a game seal

A man from Dryden man has been fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a game seal to a deer he harvested last year.

During a proceeding earlier this month, court heard that a conservation officer stopped at the man's residence while conducting routine enforcement duties on November 10, 2017.

The officer determined the man had harvested a deer on November 7, 2017, but had not attached his deer seal to the animal.

The man was fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a deer.

The deer was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Daisy Hoppe heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on April 5, 2018.