Skip to Main Content
Dryden man fined $1500 for not attaching a game seal

Notifications

Dryden man fined $1500 for not attaching a game seal

A man from Dryden man has been fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a game seal to a deer he harvested last year.

Conservation Officer dropped by the man's residence while conducting enforcement duties

CBC News ·
A male white-tail deer. (Stu McKay)

A man from Dryden man has been fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a game seal to a deer he harvested last year.

During a proceeding earlier this month, court heard that a conservation officer stopped at the man's residence while conducting routine enforcement duties on November 10, 2017.

The officer determined the man had harvested a deer on November 7, 2017, but had not attached his deer seal to the animal.

The man was fined $1,500 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a deer.

The deer was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Daisy Hoppe heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on April 5, 2018.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us