Dr. Chaitasi Intwala, who joined the staff of the Dryden Regional Health Centre in the northwestern Ontario city in January 2017, admits she likes a good challenge.

"I can't sit in one place so I'm not a person who can do a 9 to 5 job every single day, I like the variety," she said, adding that she sees plenty of variety in her new position, and plenty of appreciation from her patients in the community of nearly 8,000.

"It's like a big, close family and everyone knows you and it's a different comfort level, and the nursing staff, as well as administrative staff made it so easy for me to get used to things, so I never felt like it was anything different from what I've worked before," she said.

'Dream come true'

Intwala received her medical degree in India but moved to Dryden from Flin Flon, in northern Manitoba, where she worked as a family physician.

It was in Manitoba that she received additional training in emergency medicine, some surgical procedures such as Caesarean-sections and obstetrics which was "the reason I entered medicine was to one day be an obstetrician and it was my dream come true," she said.

She practices as a family doctor in Dryden, but also puts all that extra training and to work on regular shifts in the Emergency Department, as well as delivering babies.

"What I like about obstetrics is that adrenaline rush, 'what's going to happen next' and I think that's the same excitement you can get from emergency work too," Intwala said.

Dr. Chaitasi Intwala, and daughter Pia, pose in front of a sign welcoming her to the Dryden Regional Health Centre in northwestern Ontario. She says she is very happy in the community and planning to stay. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The challenge of managing those different roles, and building a broad, varied skill-set are two reasons why Intwala encourages medical student to consider a career in a smaller centre.

"Every patient presents a unique problem, which may initially sound like a normal thing, but when you explore it you can find something that you may never have heard of before."

She's very happy in Dryden, she said, in part because she and her husband now get to work in the same city and she gets to spend more time with her infant daughter.

She said she is planning to stay in the community for the foreseeable future.

"I'm very grateful that I'm here and I would like to see my Pia, my baby growing up here as well," she said.