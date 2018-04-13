A man from Vermilion Bay has been fined a total of $2000 and was given a one year hunting suspension after he pleaded guilty to hunting on private property without permission.

Conservation officers said a white-tailed deer was shot once and was followed by the hunter onto a private property where it was shot a second time.

The deer was then loaded into the back of his truck and hung without a game seal, according to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

He was fined $1000 for entering a private property without permission and another $1000 for failing to immediately attach his game seal to a deer he had harvested.

Officers said the deer meat was seized during the investigation and donated locally.