Booking a hotel room in some communities in northwestern Ontario during a winter weekend can be nearly impossible, if there's a hockey tournament in town.

One community in particular is taking a proactive approach to attracting these weekend or week-long events, which can help make the cash registers ring.

"That fills up our area hotels, it fills our restaurants," said Nicole Gale, the tourism and community initiatives manager in Dryden, Ontario.

"We have reports of restaurants having record sales for the week. Sometimes if you don't preplan, you don't get a room here."

One example is the Little Bands hockey tournament, which was actively courted by Dryden several years ago.

"We extrapolated that a couple years ago, and that was $700,000 in economic impact, which is significant for a community of our size," said Gale of her city of just under 8,000 people.

'Outside the box'

Hockey, and other programs, such as a figure skating competitions, can mean hotel run at close to full capacity. On average, from the end of January to the end of March, hotel rooms are sold out for between eight and ten weekends, Gale said.

"We start looking a little outside the box. What options are available. Are there Air bed and breakfasts available, cabins in the off-season that are winterized, are there things outside the normal hotel/motel online booking system that we can look to implement to help these tournaments stay on board," she said.

But hockey isn't the only game in town contributing to sports tourism in northwestern Ontario, as other activities, like figure skating also play an important role.

"Our staking club benefits, and our city benefits economically," said Janice Radburn, with the Dryden Skating Club.

"From my perspective, I look at how it promotes clubs working together. We have a partnership with minor hockey, and minor hockey has a partnership with the Ice Dogs [Dryden's Junior A hockey team]. The Ice Dogs volunteer with our CanSkate program, and I think it's a wonderful time where clubs are working together."