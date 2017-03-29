Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old man is dead after the transport truck he was driving rolled over west of Dryden, Ont. on Tuesday.

In a written release issued Wednesday, OPP identified the victim as Cameron Bouchard of nearby Mutrie Township.

According to police, they were notified around 7:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday after Bouchard's vehicle rolled over while he was driving south along Highway 105, about 40 kilometres north of Vermillion Bay.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, where Bouchard was pronounced dead.

Highway 105 was closed for about seven hours, police said, adding that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.