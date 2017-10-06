A young offender has been charged by Dryden, Ont., police after allegedly getting in an altercation with a young mother who was carrying an infant.

Officers were called to the high school in the city during the lunch hour on Thursday, Dryden police said, with reports of an "intoxicated" and "agitated" young offender.

The accused was charged with assault over the alleged altercation. Police said the confrontation was with a mother who was carrying a five-week-old infant.

Few other details were available. Police confirmed the altercation took place at the high school, but the nature of the conflict has not been released.

The accused cannot be identified, but is in custody, police said.