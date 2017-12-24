The race director of the 'We Run This City' half marathon and 10-kilometre race in Dryden, Ont., Liz Godin, is hoping to attract 500 to 1000 people to the inaugural event on Sept. 2, 2018.

Proceeds from the new run, organized by the Dryden Area Young Professionals, will support the Ghost and Mavis Lake trail system, which is currently maintained by volunteers, she said.

Godin explained that she was inspired to organize the event when she saw all the hard work being done by other charitable groups in the city.

"I've been born and raised in Dryden and I absolutely adore my community and I've always wanted to do something to help give back, so I was trying to figure out my own thing that I could help with, and then on the side, in the last five years I recently started running myself and I started getting into races and I just love the environment that half marathons and races like that bring," said Godin.

Early bird registration for the We Run This City Dryden half marathon and 10K race begins on Dec. 26, 2017. (Liz Godin)

She said what she loves most about racing is "the insane amount of positivity and everyone is just so encouraging and it's so exciting."

Godin is also hoping that this new event can serve as something of a morale boost for her city of approximately 8,000 people, located about 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

Dryden "has been through quite a bit, being a pulp and paper industry [town], we've seen a lot of the downfalls of the economic downturn but we've managed to pull through and we're still quite a tight-knit community and I'm just really excited to see what our town can bring to this," said Godin.

The We Run This City race includes a half marathon, a 10K-event and a free run for children under 12. Organizers hope to attract runners from Manitoba, Thunder Bay, and from Minnesota.

Early bird registration begins on Boxing Day, and more information can be found on the event's Facebook page.