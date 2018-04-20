A petition will circulate in Dryden, Ont., this coming week to urge the city to start negotiations with the Dryden Firefighters Association.

Volunteer firefighters in the city of 8,000 walked off the job at the end of February, citing safety and trust issues with city administration and Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

The city is now looking at alternative firefighting options.

"I think the people were just waiting for somebody to do something," said Pam Miller, who is one of the petition's coordinators.

"I think what got me going was firstly, we had a functioning fire department. A well run one, with volunteers. What is the reason for changing? That didn't make sense."

Miller said she hopes to have the petitions, which are at a number of businesses in Dryden, collected by Saturday. The petitions will then be sent to the city clerk's office, and passed onto Dryden city council.

"I'm hoping this is something that will get them to sit down again and start talking. It seems to me there might be some egos involved. We need to park those and start talking again."

Miller said her concern is the affordability of using paid, on-call volunteers for the Dryden Fire Service.

Paid on-call volunteers would cost $946,899 per year, according to a report to city council. It's an increase of $138,392 compared to the cost of a full volunteer department.

"I don't think it's cost effective, I don't think his numbers [Fire Chief Ryan Murrell] are realistic. Why are we reinventing the wheel here?"

"We don't know all of the issues. But, if they don't sit and talk, how are they going to come to a mutual understanding?"