A former firefighter with the Dryden Fire Service says he's skeptical about the recent announcement made by city council to restructure the fire department.

Darren Trist, who had ten years seniority with the department, said in a press release that the new model will cause frequent staffing issues, constant turn around and increased training.

"The model is designed to have recent college graduates be your first truck front line fire fighters," Trist wrote. "The lack of experience is [a] dangerous scenario and sooner or later someone will be hurt."

The city voted Monday night to use a mixture of contract and volunteer firefighters for its service. Those on contract will be recent graduates of college firefighting programs, and will only be allowed to work at the Dryden department for one year.

Trist said the move to use recent graduates is complete negligence on the part of Chief Ryan Murrell and city administration.

The aerial ladder truck of the Dryden Fire Service on display in the front driveway at Hall One on Colonization Avenue. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Although a number of volunteers left the Dryden Fire Service, 26 volunteers remained, mainly from Hall 2, which is in a rural part of Dryden. The volunteers will complement the recent graduates, which will form the bulk of the service.

Trist said these volunteers have other jobs, commitments and families, which means their response is never guaranteed.

"The numbers were always drastically down on long weekends and around holidays particularly in the summer months," Trist wrote, "to assume you will get 15 out of 15 on a weekend is laughable, which is the number required to actively fight a structure fire."

He said he fears Dryden "can never be the flagship volunteer department it once was," as members who have returned to the service don't have a team anymore, and "have serious trust issues with management and each other."

Trist believes this restructuring of the Dryden Fire Services will be remembered as "an example of City council not learning from their mistakes."

Firefighters in Dryden walked off the job in late February, citing a lack of trust in Fire Chief Ryan Murrell as well as city administration.