Restructuring of Dryden Fire Service a 'mistake' says former firefighter
Dryden council approved a new model for the Dryden Fire Service
A former firefighter with the Dryden Fire Service says he's skeptical about the recent announcement made by city council to restructure the fire department.
Darren Trist, who had ten years seniority with the department, said in a press release that the new model will cause frequent staffing issues, constant turn around and increased training.
"The model is designed to have recent college graduates be your first truck front line fire fighters," Trist wrote. "The lack of experience is [a] dangerous scenario and sooner or later someone will be hurt."
The city voted Monday night to use a mixture of contract and volunteer firefighters for its service. Those on contract will be recent graduates of college firefighting programs, and will only be allowed to work at the Dryden department for one year.
Trist said the move to use recent graduates is complete negligence on the part of Chief Ryan Murrell and city administration.
Trist said these volunteers have other jobs, commitments and families, which means their response is never guaranteed.
"The numbers were always drastically down on long weekends and around holidays particularly in the summer months," Trist wrote, "to assume you will get 15 out of 15 on a weekend is laughable, which is the number required to actively fight a structure fire."
He said he fears Dryden "can never be the flagship volunteer department it once was," as members who have returned to the service don't have a team anymore, and "have serious trust issues with management and each other."
City of Dryden tells volunteer firefighters: sign 'return to work' form or be fired
City of Dryden looks to get new volunteers after stalemate with firefighters association
Trist believes this restructuring of the Dryden Fire Services will be remembered as "an example of City council not learning from their mistakes."
Firefighters in Dryden walked off the job in late February, citing a lack of trust in Fire Chief Ryan Murrell as well as city administration.
