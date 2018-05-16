OPP investigating 'suspicious' grass field fire in Dryden, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden say they're investigating a fire that consumed a grass field earlier this month.

Police said on May 4, around 3:20 p.m., firefighters from the Oxdrift Volunteer Fire Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry extinguished a fire in Britton Township, west of Dryden.

Officials said the grass fire was less than half a hectare in size.

According to the OPP, they're treating its cause as suspicious and police are investigating how it started.

Anyone with information about the fire is being asked to contact Dryden OPP or Crime Stoppers.

In a written statement, police also reminded residents in northwestern Ontario about the fire ban in place due to the hot and dry conditions.