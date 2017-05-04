A proposal to close one of the two fire halls in Dryden is reopening an old rift in the northwestern Ontario city of 8,000 and leaving many concerned about what the plan means for their safety and their pocketbook.

"For me the actions of council created a discrimination within the community. Dryden West and Dryden East, there's always been that emotional boundary between us," said Gus Krompf, who chaired a public meeting Wednesday night, which saw more than 100 people come together to share information and concerns.

The fire hall that is slated to be closed is located on the east side of Dryden and serves people who live in what was once the Township of Barclay.

They pay the same property taxes as those living closer to the centre of town and receive fire service and road maintenance, but most get no municipal water or sewer services, and limited or zero garbage collection.

'Can't afford to live there anymore'

Many of the approximately 350 homeowners, who live more than 8 kilometres away from the remaining hall, are also concerned about an increase in insurance rates, or the cancellation of insurance policies.

"The people living in the centre of Dryden don't have to pay it [higher insurance rates] but I do," said Doug Gilbertson.

"I'm retired. My wife is retired. We raised our family on the lake. We have a nice piece of property and now we can't afford to live there anymore," he said.

Since the proposal was announced on April 13, concerned citizens have been gathering information and marshalling their argument as to why Hall #2 should stay open.

"I'm hoping our show of force, our strength in numbers will show council that we're serious about this," said Alan Wice, another of the people at Wednesday's meeting, which floated cost-saving and revenue-generating suggestions such as renting the hall for training purposes, looking at best practices from other small communities, and holding fundraisers.

(left to right) Alan Wice, Doug GIlbertson and Gus Krompf are worried that a proposal to close one of two fire halls in Dryden, Ont., will lead to higher insurance rates and feel they're being discriminated against, based on where they live. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The Dryden Fire Service already combines professional and volunteer firefighters, and eight people stepped forward Wednesday night saying they would start the training process if that would relieve pressure on the service and help keep the hall open.

Dryden City Council is holding a public meeting May 9 to further discuss the issue.

Many are hoping they'll hear that councillors are planning to rescind the motion to close Fire Hall #2.

"I'm giving council the benefit of the doubt, that's all I can do. They said they're going to look into it. We said earlier they went into this without all the facts. By the time all of our meetings are done, hopefully they will have all the facts and they can make an educated decision," said Gilbertson