Homeowners in rural areas around Dryden, Ont. will have a chance to weigh in on the municipality's plan to shutter one of the community's two fire halls.

The hall in the East Dryden area, formerly known as the Township of Barclay, could close July 1, but the city will hold a public meeting on the issue May 9. Dryden council still has to vote on the proposed closure.

In a report to council, city staff recommends the closure, saying that municipalities of a similar size and population are only served by one fire hall. In addition, administration estimated closing the hall will save Dryden $75,000 annually in operating costs and $400,000 to replace a pumper truck.

Many homeowners in the area have concerns that the closure will impact their safety, as well as their insurance rates.

"When we were the former Township of Barclay, there was fundraising, there was many things that went into building that fire hall," said Alan Wice, who lives on the edge of Dryden's city limits.

The hall's closure was originally recommended in 2013 by KPMG, who was hired by the city to find cost savings.

'My insurance will go up'

The report from administration said most homes are within 13 kilometres of the main fire hall in Dryden, and their insurance will not be affected.

Wice disagrees. He said some homeowners were told their insurance could go up by $2,800 per year.

"My company uses eight kilometres from a fire hall, and my insurance will go up."

"In some cases, they said some homes will be cancelled. It's a home by home, on an individual basis, but that is a risk that people will be facing," said Wice.

The staff report said the truck travelling from the main fire hall to a blaze in the East Dryden area arrives within 30 seconds of the secondary hall's pumper, 90 percent of the time.

Administration's report said there would be no reduction in fire service by switching to one hall. Staffing levels by the city's volunteer firefighters are also not expected to change, according to city staff.

The May 9 meeting is scheduled to take place at the Dryden Regional Training and Cultural Centre, starting at 6:30 p.m.