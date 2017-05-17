The distance between your house and the closest fire hall is just one of many factors used to calculate your individual insurance rate, says Ryan Wallace, the northwestern territory director for the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario.

People in Dryden, Ont., are worried because city council is proposing to close one of two fire halls in the community.

Although the closure has been deferred, many homeowners are still concerned that the fire hall will be shut down, and they'll be left outside a 13-kilometre radius, which insurance companies often use to determine risk.

When it comes to exactly how an insurance premium is calculated, "there is no cut and dried answer anymore," said Wallace, who covers the area from the Manitoba/Ontario border, east to Wawa, a distance of almost 1,000 kilometres.

With respect to the risk of damage from a fire, he said insurance companies place policy holders in one of three categories:

Protected - within about 300 metres of a fire hydrant that responding firefighters can use, and responding fire hall is less than 13 kilometres away

Semi-protected - dwelling is still within 13 kilometre radius of responding fire hall, road is maintained year-round but there is no immediate access to a fire hydrant

Unprotected - greater than 13 kilometres away from responding fire hall

If you are moved down a grade, it's likely your rate will go up, said Wallace, "but when it comes to rating for a home policy, the only thing you can count on is constant change. Everybody moving to individualized rating makes it extremely difficult to say for sure what exactly will happen to your rate."

Fire Hall #2 in Dryden, Ont., could be closed as a cost saving measure for the city. (www.dryden.ca)

Some of that uncertainty is because claims for water and flood damage have now surpassed those for fire damage, he said.

"For example, I'm 15 kilometres away from a responding fire hall but my surrounding area has zero water claims. A friend of mine, within 13 kilometres of a fire hall, but they're on the banks of a river and they've experienced significant flooding damage and water damage, they may experience a higher increase in rates than what I would," said Wallace.

If you're confused about your rate, or concerned it could be changed, Wallace recommends talking directly to your insurance provider.