Dryden to tackle feral cat issue with help from Second Chance Pet Network

The City of Dryden hopes it has found a solution to a feral cat problem in one of the local trailer parks.

The city will partner with the Second Chance Pet Network to try and educate owners on the benefits of spaying and neutering their cats, along with keeping them from roaming free.

"As soon as the animal control program started up, we started getting calls with cats running at large," said Cory Fedorchuk, a special constable and animal control officer with the Dryden Police Service.

"So, that's where it started to come up."

The animal control position in Dryden was vacant for several years, with no constant enforcement on animal control issues.

Second Chance Pet Network will help pet owners in the affected area with the cost of spaying and neutering pets, to help control the population. There is no plan to trap the cats and re-locate them.

The City of Dryden is not the only community to deal with feral cats in the northwest.

Atikokan has dealt with a number of cats living at its landfill, while Thunder Bay started a pilot program a couple of years ago with Superior Street Cats.