Dryden OPP are investigating a single motor vehicle collision near Dryden, Ont., that left one person dead on Saturday.

In a media release, OPP say the crash occurred at about 11 pm on Highway 502 in Van Horne Township, when a two-door car travelling northbound lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest against a rock cut.

OPP say the driver, a 16-year-old male from Dryden, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger was taken to Dryden hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.