Police in Dryden, Ont., say no charges are pending after a two-vehicle collision in the northwestern Ontario city last week sent three people to hospital.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash on Highway 17 on Jan. 4, according to a written release from Dryden police. An eastbound SUV reportedly crossed into the other lane, colliding with another SUV.

Both vehicles suffered "extensive damage," police said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle had to be extracted from it by firefighters, police said; he was subsequently transported to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, as well as a 14-year-old passenger, were also sent to hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Police said icy road conditions caused the crash.