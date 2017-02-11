According to new census data, Dryden, Ont. saw a slight bump in its population as compared to five years ago, but the community's mayor says that increase comes as a bit of a surprise.

The 2016 census recorded 43 more people living in the northwestern Ontario community as compared to 2011.

"It's hard to really notice that we've had any kind of increase," Greg Wilson told CBC's northern Ontario afternoon program, Up North.

Greg Wilson is the mayor of Dryden, Ont. (Shaw Cable/YouTube)

"If you look at commercial traffic, it's definitely slowed," he continued. "We've had a few business closures every year, it seems, for the last few years which is harder to take."

On the positive side, however, Wilson noted the growth in the trucking industry in the area, as well as the new plowing contractor for highways in the region setting up shop in Dryden.

What the city lacks, Wilson said, are supports for its aging population, including more seniors' care homes.

"There's not that many options for them, other than staying in their home," Wilson said.

'It's a real juggling act'

Balancing the needs of an aging population while making sure there are enough attractions for young people and families, all from a limited tax base, has its challenges, Wilson added.

"It's a real juggling act," he said, adding that in general, northern Ontario municipalities charge higher property taxes than larger urban centres in the province.

"We definitely cannot be taxing our property owners anymore," he said. "So we're stuck."

Wilson said it's essential that senior levels of government do not further download costs onto municipalities.

Across the northwest, the census population increased by about 6,000, however Statistics Canada noted that several First Nations communities weren't included in the 2011 survey due to wild fires that burned through the region.