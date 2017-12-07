A high school student in Dryden, Ont., required medical attention at a local hospital after police say a school bus and another vehicle collided in the northwestern Ontario city on Wednesday.

The collision between the bus and a car happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Duke Street, according to a written release from the Dryden Police Service.

At the time, police said the bus was carrying nine "high school-aged students." One of them was taken to hospital for treatment of a "minor, non-life-threatening injury," and was subsequently released, police said.

Another vehicle — a pickup truck — also reportedly was damaged in the crash.

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.