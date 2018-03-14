Police in Dryden, Ont. have arrested a 31-year-old man from New Brunswick in connection with the Bank of Montreal robbery that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Police said at around 3:43 p.m. on March 12, they received a report about a man inside the bank, wearing a disguise, displaying a knife and demanding money.

According to a written statement from the OPP on Wednesday, the 31-year-old suspect briefly encountered staff within the bank before fleeing on foot.

He did not obtain any money and no physical injuries were reported by any of the witnesses involved.

Officials said they conducted a search of the downtown core in Dryden but was unsuccessful in locating the accused until the Bank of Montreal provided footage of the crime.

The 31-year-old man from New Brunswick was arrested after having contact with the Kenora OPP on unrelated matters, according to Wednesday's statements.

Officials at the Dryden OPP detachment told CBC News that they believe the New Brunswick man was travelling through Dryden and does not live in northwestern Ontario.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a weapon and wearing a mask.

He is currently in custody in Kenora, Ont. awaiting a bail hearing.