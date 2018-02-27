Dryden police are searching for two suspects after the city's Beer Store was robbed. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/CBC )

Dryden police are searching for two suspects after the city's Beer Store was robbed late last week.

Police said two men smashed a window at the store — located on Queen Street — at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

They took as much beer as they could carry, and then fled on foot.

Police described the first suspect as a heavyset male, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large logo on the front, black pants, a black hat, and multi-coloured basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male with an average build. He was wearing a royal blue jacket with reflective fabric around the collar area, shoulders and arms.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under the coat, dark green cargo pants, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dryden police.