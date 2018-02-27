Police in Dryden, Ont., say they arrested a 15-year-old male after he was allegedly caught breaking and entering into a home on Wilson Street in the northwestern Ontario community Sunday night.

According to a written release issued on Monday, Dryden police were called to a home around 8 p.m., when the homeowner and another family member found the teen inside the residence after returning home. When officers arrived, police said the two had chased down and apprehended the suspect.

Officials believe the 15-year-old is also the same suspect in a similar break and enter incident in the Duke Street area on Feb 24.

Police said the target of both incidents was girls' clothing.

The teen was charged with break and enter and released on a promise to appear in Dryden court on March 20.