Police in Dryden, Ont., say they've arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a bank in the city on Monday.

Officers were called to the Bank of Montreal on King Street at about 3:45 p.m., police said, after a male had entered the bank with a knife and demanded cash.

The man fled without any money, and there were no injuries.

Police arrested the suspect Monday night, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

They are currently conducting a joint investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police Kenora detachment.