Thunder Bay police seize drugs, guns at north-side apartment

Thunder Bay police charged two people from Toronto with drug and firearms-related offences Thursday morning after police executed a search warrant at a Cumberland Street South apartment building.

Two people — a 20-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman — were arrested inside the apartment without incident.

Inside the apartment, police said officers found and seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

They also found cocaine and crack cocaine worth about $4,000, and about $7,000 in cash.

Police seized the drugs and cash.