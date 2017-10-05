A 46-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged over a drug-related abduction in the city.

In a media release issued Thursday afternoon, Thunder Bay police said they received a report on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4 indicating that a 28-year-old male from southern Ontario had been abducted on the city's south side.

Subsequent investigation led officers to make an arrest on E. Victoria Avenue, outside Victoriaville mall, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday; the 46-year-old suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint by plain clothes officers following a traffic stop.

A female was also taken into custody at the scene, but she was later released unconditionally, police said.

Police said the abduction was drug-related, and targeted. The victim has been safely located by police.

The accused has been charged with kidnapping, uttering threats and assault. He remains in custody pending a future court appearance, and the investigation continues.

Police would not offer any comment on the incident when contacted by CBC News on Thursday.