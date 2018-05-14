A 27-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged following a seizure of cocaine on Thunder Bay's south side early Monday.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Brown Street at about 2:15 a.m. Monday. It was reported that a man was threatening people in the area with a tire iron; but police were told the man had left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle a short time later, parked in the 600 block of Brown Street. The tire iron and a quantity of cocaine could be seen inside, and the man inside was arrested.

A quantity of Canadian currency was also found during a search of the man after his arrest.

The accused has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and a breach of recognizance. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.