A short video shot via drone and featuring aerial scenes of Thunder Bay, Ont. and region is making a big splash on social media.

In late December of 2016, the video, called Thunder Bay Four Seasons, was posted to the Imagine Films Facebook page.

It quickly reached 80 thousand views, and is still being widely shared.

The video can also be found on Youtube.

Thunder Bay videographer Alan Auld says it was a project he had been thinking about for some time.

"I have been using a drone for three years," said Auld. "And every time I would bring it up I'd say 'oh, this city looks beautiful and people need to see this.'"

"I wanted to show more of the natural beauty than the structural beauty," said Auld. "And that made it easier to shoot. But ... for the waterfront, you want to go there on a good day when the wind is calm."

Alan Auld says he would look at his drone footage of Thunder Bay and say 'oh, this city looks beautiful and people need to see this.' (photo credit: Izabela Pioro )

Auld said it took him about a year and half to shoot and put the nearly three minute video together. He said many people have told him the video also makes them "homesick" for Thunder Bay.

"It was really nice to see the comments from Thunder Bay ex-pats," said Auld. "A lot of people who have been away from the city for a long time, it gave them a window into their home town. Some people haven't been home in 20 or 30 years ... they got to see some of the changes."

The video also includes drone shots of Kakabeka Falls, the Pass Lake train bridge and the Nipigon River suspension bridge. But Auld said the focus of the video is squarely on Thunder Bay.

"We've heard a lot of negativity over our city the past few years," Auld said. "It was nice to actually share something positive."