Thunder Bay police have spoken to a man spotted driving on Memorial Avenue with his car's hood up on May 11.

Acting Traffic Sgt. Bill Pollock said a video of the incident, which happened at about 2:40 on the Friday afternoon was brought to his attention Monday morning after having been shared widely on social media.

The male driver, however, contacted police on his own to share his side of the story, Pollock said.

The driver told police his vehicle had been given a boost with a booster pack, which was left in the engine compartment. The hood was closed, and the man was driving to a nearby garage for repairs. The total drive was a few hundred metres in length.

However, the hood blew open as he drove, and the man chose to continue driving instead of pulling over and fixing the issue. Pollock said the man was worried about stopping his car due to the battery issue.

Police said anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should pull over as soon as it's safe to do so.